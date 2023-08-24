Boyfriend arrested after missing woman last seen in Charlotte found dead in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Thursday on its Facebook page the remains of 39-year-old Allisha Dene Watts have been found. Watts had been missing since July 16.

MCSO also said investigators have taken Watts boyfriend, James Dunmore into custody. He’s been charged with murder.

Case Update: Allisha Watts Investigation https://t.co/O7c3LxXAQP — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 24, 2023

Watts left her house near Pamela Lorraine Drive on July 16 in a 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, she was headed to a location in Moore County. Two days later, her Mercedes was found abandoned in Anson County.

There’s been no sign of her since, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says Montgomery County investigators are handling the investigation.

