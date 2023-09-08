Fatal shooting reported at Charlotte Transit Center

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Friday at the city's central bus station.

Police were called at about 12:30 a.m. to the Charlotte Transit Center. Police said that Allied security officers, who patrol Charlotte Area Transit System properties, "encountered a subject at the transit center."

"One Allied security employee, perceiving the deadly threat discharged their weapon, striking the subject. A firearm was recovered at the scene," CMPD officials said, in a statement.

Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the transit center. Police said they found a firearm at the scene, but didn't give any other information about what led to the shooting or identify the person who was killed.

Friday's gunfire is the latest in a string of shootings on CATS buses in the past two years. Those include:

