Fatal shooting reported at Charlotte Transit Center
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Friday at the city's central bus station.
Police were called at about 12:30 a.m. to the Charlotte Transit Center. Police said that Allied security officers, who patrol Charlotte Area Transit System properties, "encountered a subject at the transit center."
"One Allied security employee, perceiving the deadly threat discharged their weapon, striking the subject. A firearm was recovered at the scene," CMPD officials said, in a statement.
Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the transit center. Police said they found a firearm at the scene, but didn't give any other information about what led to the shooting or identify the person who was killed.
Friday's gunfire is the latest in a string of shootings on CATS buses in the past two years. Those include:
- The February 2022 killing of bus driver Ethan Rivera during what police called a road rage shooting uptown.
- A May 2022 incident in which a man shot into a bus near Nations Ford and Arrowood roads.
- A November 2022 non-fatal shooting at the transit center that started with an argument between two people.
- A May 2023 shootout between a CATS bus driver and a passenger on board a bus in Steele Creek that left both injured.