Crime & Justice

Fatal shooting reported at Charlotte Transit Center

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published September 8, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT
Charlotte Area Transit System bus
David Boraks
/
WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Friday at the city's central bus station.

Police were called at about 12:30 a.m. to the Charlotte Transit Center. Police said that Allied security officers, who patrol Charlotte Area Transit System properties, "encountered a subject at the transit center."

"One Allied security employee, perceiving the deadly threat discharged their weapon, striking the subject. A firearm was recovered at the scene," CMPD officials said, in a statement.

Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the transit center. Police said they found a firearm at the scene, but didn't give any other information about what led to the shooting or identify the person who was killed.

Friday's gunfire is the latest in a string of shootings on CATS buses in the past two years. Those include:

  • The February 2022 killing of bus driver Ethan Rivera during what police called a road rage shooting uptown.
  • A May 2022 incident in which a man shot into a bus near Nations Ford and Arrowood roads.
  • A November 2022 non-fatal shooting at the transit center that started with an argument between two people.
  • A May 2023 shootout between a CATS bus driver and a passenger on board a bus in Steele Creek that left both injured.
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
