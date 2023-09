Danelo Cavalcante has now been captured, Pennsylvania police say

Updated September 13, 2023 at 10:35 AM ET

After eluding a manhunt for some two weeks, convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, the Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday morning.

Authorities got an important clue to Cavalcante's whereabouts by a tripped burglar alarm early Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

With the help of thermal imaging equipment, a tactical team was then able to close in on Cavalcante using "the element of surprise," Bivens said. As Cavalcante tried to crawl away from the area, Bivens said, a police dog was released, which successfully "subdued him," while inflicting "a minor bite wound."

Cavalcante was apprehended "with no shots fired," and no police officers were injured in the operation, Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

The escapee was repeatedly sighted

Since Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County jail on Aug. 31, encounters with the armed and dangerous man repeatedly raised alarms, as he stole a vehicle, a weapon and other items while on the run from authorities. He was spotted on multiple homes' doorbell cameras.

As of Tuesday night, police said they believed the escaped inmate was in an area of South Coventry Township (northwest of Philadelphia), where he had been spotted "shirtless and wearing blue pants, carrying a stolen .22 rifle with a flashlight."

Mark Makela / Getty Images / Getty Images Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 and remained at large for some two weeks. During that time, he was sighted on multiple doorbell cameras.

After his capture, Cavalcante's trip back to incarceration was followed from the air by a local TV news helicopter, culminating in his being marched into a red brick building at the state police barracks at Avondale. He walked under his own power, wearing dark shorts and a silver thermal blanket. The escapee had been wearing a Philadelphia Eagles hoodie and long pants when he was apprehended.

Cavalcante famously escaped by "crab-walking" the walls of a narrow passageway — a scene that was captured on video. He broke out of the Chester County jail as he was poised to be moved to a state prison, where he is to serve a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend.

Capture ends a 'nightmare,' commissioners say

"The capture of Cavalcante ends the nightmare of the past two weeks," Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline said in a joint statement, as they thanked law enforcement officials.

The search for Cavalcante disrupted life for residents in areas where he was believed to be hiding, from school closures to roadside checkpoints — and the fear that he might break into homes or resort to more violence.

As they welcomed news of his capture, the commissioners also noted that the Chester County Prison has made changes to bolster security, including bringing in security contractors "to make permanent changes to the exercise yards," along with other improvements.

