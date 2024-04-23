© 2024 WFAE

Local advocates call for safer bus system in Charlotte

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published April 23, 2024 at 1:45 PM EDT
Charlotte Area Transit System officials dedicated their first new electric buses in April 2022. The city still has only 18 on the road, out of more than 300 total buses.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Charlotte Area Transit System officials dedicated their first new electric buses in April 2022. The city still has only 18 on the road, out of more than 300 total buses.

A group of advocacy organizations are calling for greater safety measures on the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), which serves about 43,000 riders a day. They announced a bus safety initiative at Monday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting and called on city officials to join them in riding several bus routes on May 4, to see what passengers experience daily. Corine Mack is president of the local NAACP, which is a partner in the initiative.

"We need to do something to ensure that when folks ride, they make it safely home," she said.

Last May, a shootout occurred between a bus driver and a rider, leaving both wounded. And in October of last year, a fight between two passengers ended with one being stabbed multiple times.

"I’ve watched videos and it was very disturbing to watch a video of having a person cursed out and a gun pulled on them. When someone pulls a gun or someone decides to shoot that gun, a bullet does not have a name, several can be hurt."

Bus driver David Fullard and passenger Omarri Sharrif Tobias exchange gun fire.
Crime & Justice
Video shows frantic shootout between driver and passenger aboard CATS bus
Steve Harrison

Mack says they will ride buses in the Beatties Ford, North Tryon, Eastland and Central Avenue areas on May 4 and hold a rally afterward at the Charlotte Transportation Center. The mother of Ethan Rivera, a CATS bus driver who was shot and killed in 2022, is expected to participate. Surveys will be available that day for riders to express their concerns about public transportation and share possible solutions.

