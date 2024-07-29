© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte police charge 2 juveniles in deadly street racing incident

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 29, 2024 at 4:57 PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged two juveniles in connection with a street racing incident on Sunday that killed an 81-year-old driver.

Police say the two juveniles were racing each other on the 8900 block of Albemarle Road around 9:44 a.m. when one of them hit the 81-year-old driver, Robert Birch, and a passenger who were making a U-turn.

According to police, the juvenile driver and passenger that struck Birch's vehicle abandoned their car and fled the scene in the other juvenile's vehicle. Police were able to locate them and take them all into custody.

Birch and his passenger were transported to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, where Birch died from his injuries, police said.

The two juvenile drivers have been charged as adults with felony hit and run/death, spontaneous street racing and driving without a license. Additional charges are pending with the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
Tags
Crime & Justice CMPD
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal