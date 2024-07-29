Charlotte police charge 2 juveniles in deadly street racing incident

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged two juveniles in connection with a street racing incident on Sunday that killed an 81-year-old driver.

Police say the two juveniles were racing each other on the 8900 block of Albemarle Road around 9:44 a.m. when one of them hit the 81-year-old driver, Robert Birch, and a passenger who were making a U-turn.

According to police, the juvenile driver and passenger that struck Birch's vehicle abandoned their car and fled the scene in the other juvenile's vehicle. Police were able to locate them and take them all into custody.

Birch and his passenger were transported to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, where Birch died from his injuries, police said.

The two juvenile drivers have been charged as adults with felony hit and run/death, spontaneous street racing and driving without a license. Additional charges are pending with the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.