NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD officer accused of extortion, disclosing 'private images'

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 6, 2024 at 7:53 AM EDT

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer has been arrested and charged with one count of felony extortion and one count of felony disclosure of private images.

Officer Joel Medina was arrested Monday.

Investigators said the incident occurred outside of work and did not involve the functions of his job.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said in a statement that “an officer’s arrest is not just a personal failure but a breach of public trust. The trust of our community is paramount, and we will not tolerate any conduct that undermines that trust.”

Medina's first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
