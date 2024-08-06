CMPD officer accused of extortion, disclosing 'private images'

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer has been arrested and charged with one count of felony extortion and one count of felony disclosure of private images.

Officer Joel Medina was arrested Monday.

Investigators said the incident occurred outside of work and did not involve the functions of his job.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said in a statement that “an officer’s arrest is not just a personal failure but a breach of public trust. The trust of our community is paramount, and we will not tolerate any conduct that undermines that trust.”

Medina's first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.