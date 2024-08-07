Teenager arrested in quadruple shooting at Charlotte home

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a teenager in connection with a quadruple shooting during a suspected robbery last week at a east Charlotte home.

Kevin Zetino, 19, was booked at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Tuesday at 11:17 p.m. He faces multiple charges including first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say Jose Octavio Cruz, 57, was killed in the Friday night shooting. Three others were wounded.

Officers were called to the home on the 3500 block of Shamrock Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m., where they found two of the shooting victims in the road. The two victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police found the other two shooting victims, including Cruz, inside a nearby home. Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene.