Two police officers hurt, citizen killed in I-485 wreck

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a fatal wreck happened Thursday morning on the shoulder of I-485 at Mount Holly Road while officers were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

Another car struck two police cars and the person who was reporting the stolen vehicle at about 10:15 a.m.

The person who had reported the stolen vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. One officer was pinned in his vehicle after the collision and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police described the officer as alert.

The other officer and another civilian were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

It's unclear what led to the crash. Police said they're investigating the incident.