NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD investigates fatal motorcycle crash in South End

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 26, 2024 at 12:03 PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal crash near uptown this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles at Parkwood Avenue. When officers arrived they found a Honda CBR motorcycle and its rider 28 year old Spencer Gripp. Officers also found a damaged Nissan Rogue and the driver Inaya Washington and a passenger. Paramedics responded and pronounced Gripp dead. According to the initial investigation, Gripp was driving east on Parkwood Avenue at a high rate of speed. Washington was driving north and Gripp hit the left rear of the Nissan and was ejected from the bike.
Crime & Justice
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
