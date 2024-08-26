CMPD investigates fatal motorcycle crash in South End

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal crash near uptown this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles at Parkwood Avenue. When officers arrived they found a Honda CBR motorcycle and its rider 28 year old Spencer Gripp. Officers also found a damaged Nissan Rogue and the driver Inaya Washington and a passenger. Paramedics responded and pronounced Gripp dead. According to the initial investigation, Gripp was driving east on Parkwood Avenue at a high rate of speed. Washington was driving north and Gripp hit the left rear of the Nissan and was ejected from the bike.