NEWS BRIEFS

NC Gov. offers reward for Madalina Cocojari disappearance information

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 30, 2024 at 9:17 AM EDT

Governor Roy Cooper says the state is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the disappearance of eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 2022 and her parents have both said they believe the other knows where she is.

Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari pled guilty back in May to failing to report a missing child. Her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, was found guilty by a jury of the same charge.

In a different case, the Governor’s office said the state is also offering a reward for information about the murder of 19-year-old Uriah Diondreus McCree in March 2022 in Gaston County. He was shot multiple times and found along I-85 in Bessemer City. He later died from those injuries.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
