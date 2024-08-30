NC Gov. offers reward for Madalina Cocojari disappearance information

Governor Roy Cooper says the state is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the disappearance of eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 2022 and her parents have both said they believe the other knows where she is.

Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari pled guilty back in May to failing to report a missing child. Her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, was found guilty by a jury of the same charge.

In a different case, the Governor’s office said the state is also offering a reward for information about the murder of 19-year-old Uriah Diondreus McCree in March 2022 in Gaston County. He was shot multiple times and found along I-85 in Bessemer City. He later died from those injuries.