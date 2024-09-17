Charlotte track and field coach accused of sex crimes involving minors

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested and charged a local track coach with rape and sex crimes involving minors.

Daszmar Lockhart, 37, was arrested and charged Tuesday with four counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of statutory sex offense and one count of rape.

Lockhart owned and operated a track-and-field training company called Lock Nation Athletics and had a travel track team. CMPD said this month that an adult female who was coached by Lockhart told CMPD that he sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was a minor.

CMPD also said two additional victims came forward who were both juveniles when they say they were assaulted by Lockhart. Officials also said there may be more victims across the state.

In 2019, Lockhart was convicted with disseminating obscenity in connection with an incident involving a minor at a grocery store in Cabarrus County.

During a press conference, CMPD Capt. Jason Helton said parents should be cautious.

“If you hire a coach or enroll children in athletics, make sure you check for references,” Helton said. “Talk to somebody who's used the coach before, all right?

"Make sure the coach is professional and who they claim to be. There's a lot of resources out there available to you for that. Make sure your child is never out of sight while instructions are taking place.”