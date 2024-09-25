CMPD officer discharged from hospital, shooting suspect dies

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday that the man suspected of shooting a CMPD officer during a traffic stop has died.

Nelson Javier Funez Reyes, 37, died at a local hospital. He was wounded in the shooting Sunday evening, after police pulled him over on Arrowood Road. He was suspected of involvement in an assault shortly beforehand.

Police said Reyes drew a gun during the traffic stop and officers opened fire. Officer Kenneth Kludy was hit and seriously wounded. By Wednesday, Kludy had been released from the hospital to continue recovering at home, CMPD said.

Officer Joshua Heater also fired on Reyes during the shootout. Both officers are on leave during an investigation of the shooting, which is standard procedure.