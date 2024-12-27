Procession carries fallen officer's body from Raleigh to Greensboro

Law enforcement agencies from around North Carolina lined up along I-40 Friday afternoon to honor Greensboro Police Officer Michael Horan.

Horan was fatally shot on Monday by a suspect inside a Greensboro Food Lion. A 34-year-old man, Tarell McMillian, has been arrested and charged.

On Friday, the officer’s body was transported from the medical examiner's office in Raleigh to Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home in Greensboro. The procession passed American flags hung from overpasses and law enforcement officers saluting a fallen colleague.

A funeral for Horan is planned for Jan. 9, 2025.