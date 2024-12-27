© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Procession carries fallen officer's body from Raleigh to Greensboro

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 27, 2024 at 4:41 PM EST

Law enforcement agencies from around North Carolina lined up along I-40 Friday afternoon to honor Greensboro Police Officer Michael Horan.

Horan was fatally shot on Monday by a suspect inside a Greensboro Food Lion. A 34-year-old man, Tarell McMillian, has been arrested and charged.

On Friday, the officer’s body was transported from the medical examiner's office in Raleigh to Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home in Greensboro. The procession passed American flags hung from overpasses and law enforcement officers saluting a fallen colleague.

A funeral for Horan is planned for Jan. 9, 2025.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports