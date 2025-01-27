Abdul Wright, 52, identified as the man who died during Mecklenburg County's 2025 homeless count

52-year-old Abdul Wright has been identified as the man who was found dead in uptown Charlotte during Mecklenburg County’s point-in-time count last Thursday.

The count takes place every year and involves community volunteers who survey and identify people experiencing homelessness and sleeping in bus stops, under bridges and in tents across the county. Volunteers found Wright lying on the sidewalk on North Tryon Street. At about 5:20 a.m., officers responded to check on the welfare of Wright who had passed away. Wright’s cause of death at this time remains unknown.