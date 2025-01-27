© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Abdul Wright, 52, identified as the man who died during Mecklenburg County's 2025 homeless count

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published January 27, 2025 at 1:46 PM EST
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department sealed off a sidewalk in Uptown, opposite First United Methodist Church, where volunteers found a man who had died.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
52-year-old Abdul Wright has been identified as the man who was found dead in uptown Charlotte during Mecklenburg County’s point-in-time count last Thursday.

The count takes place every year and involves community volunteers who survey and identify people experiencing homelessness and sleeping in bus stops, under bridges and in tents across the county. Volunteers found Wright lying on the sidewalk on North Tryon Street. At about 5:20 a.m., officers responded to check on the welfare of Wright who had passed away. Wright’s cause of death at this time remains unknown.

Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service. Major support for WFAE's Race & Equity Team comes from Novant Health.
