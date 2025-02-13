US attorney for western NC steps down

U.S. Attorney Dena King announced Wednesday night that she will step down from her position as the Western District’s chief law enforcement officer effective Feb. 13. She is the first person of color to be appointed to the position in the Western District of North Carolina.

King was nominated by President Biden in 2021.

She formed the district’s first ever Civil Rights Team, to focus on the enforcement of civil rights laws, protect voting rights and rights of the disabled.

U.S. attorneys are political appointees, and many typically step down when there’s a change in presidential administration. News reports from across the U.S. on Thursday showed at least roughly a dozen U.S. attorneys had stepped down or been terminated this week.

