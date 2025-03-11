New US Attorney named for Charlotte-based Western District

Russ Ferguson was sworn in today as the US Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Ferguson was appointed by Attorney General Pam Bondi to replace Biden appointee Dena King, who resigned after the new administration took over, as is customary. Based in Charlotte, Ferguson will serve as the chief federal law enforcement officer in the 32-county Western District and will represent the United States in civil and criminal litigation. Ferguson was previously a federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., where he tried 28 cases, and a partner at the law firm Womble Bond Dickinson.