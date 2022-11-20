© 2022 WFAE
Crime & Justice
LGBTQ
News about the LGBTQ+ community in the Charlotte area and beyond.

Two patrons confronted a man who opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs

By Don Clyde,
Juliana Kim
Published November 20, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST
Tyler Johnston, from left, his fiance Keenan Mastes-Holmes, and Altas Pretzeus embrace while paying their respects at a memorial for the victims of the weekend's shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Jason Connolly
/
AFP via Getty Images
Updated November 20, 2022 at 6:36 AM ET

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub this weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities said.

Police received phone calls at about 11:57 p.m. to report a shooting at Club Q, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt. Pamela Castro told media early Sunday morning.

"Numerous officers and medical immediately responded to the area and officers immediately made entry," Castro said.

Castro said "they did locate one individual who turned out to be the suspect," and added that there is an investigation in "the very initial stages."

CPR News reports one suspect is in custody and is being treated at a local hospital.

In a statement on Facebook, Club Q said it is "devastated by the senseless attack on our community."

"Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Castro said the motive for the shooting was unknown, according to CPR News.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: November 20, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST
An earlier version of this story mistakenly said that the Aurora, Colo., theater shooting occurred in 2019. The shooting took place in 2012.
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.