© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
IPO Charlotte
An in-depth look at our region's emerging economic, social, political and cultural identity.

UNC System Graduation Rates Vary By Institution And Racial Composition

North Carolina Public Radio | By Will Michaels
Jason deBruyn
Published August 3, 2018 at 8:27 AM EDT
Average four-year graduation rates are based on freshmen who started school between 2009 and 2013. Average six-year rates are based on freshmen who started between 2009 and 2011
Average four-year graduation rates are based on freshmen who started school between 2009 and 2013. Average six-year rates are based on freshmen who started between 2009 and 2011

Graduations rates are slowly rising in North Carolina's public universities, but disparities remain among each school and their racial demographics. 

About 72 percent of freshmen who started at a UNC System school in 2011 got their degrees within six years, but graduation rates are still significantly lower at institutions with more low-income students and people of color.

For the incoming class of 2011, six-year graduation rates varied from 93 percent at UNC-Chapel Hill to 40 percent at Fayetteville State University.

graduation_rates_by_race.JPG
Credit Jason deBruyn / UNC System

It's not a new phenomenon. Racial and socioeconomic disaprities have been well documented over the years, and the most recent numbers show about 78 percent of white students got degrees within six years compared to 57 percent of black students.

But system president Margaret Spellings recently signed performance agreements with each school designed to narrow some of those gaps, according to Andrew Kelly, the UNC System's Senior Vice President for Strategy and Policy. 

"Many of our institutions have highlighted that they want to increase their graduation rates.  Others have targeted those low-income and rural completions.  That's a tool by which the president has both set expectations and can hold the chancellors accountable for their performances," Kelly said.

Kelly says students of color or low-income also have less access to university prep courses, which can affect their performances in college.

"Some have access to every AP course that's offered... any AP course under the sun," Kelly said. "While some lack access sometimes to even basic college prep courses like Algebra 2. Those disparities in some respects obviously carry over to our system."

The numbers include students who started at a UNC System school, but might have finished their degree at another university.

Copyright 2020 North Carolina Public Radio. To see more, visit .

Tags

EducationEducation
Will Michaels
Will Michaels started his professional radio career at WUNC.
See stories by Will Michaels
Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is the WUNC data reporter, a position he took in September, 2016.
See stories by Jason deBruyn