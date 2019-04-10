CMS Still Undecided On Whether To Close Schools Ahead Of Teacher Rally

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox says he is evaluating whether to cancel school on May 1, the day of a planned teach rally at the state capitol.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Wilcox said more than 1,200 CMS teachers and 100 staff members have already requested the day off.

"At this point, it would be very difficult for us to cover those 1,200 vacancies so I think we will make a decision by Thursday or Friday of this week so we can give our teachers the time to make their plans and our community time to make their plans," Wilcox said.

At least four other North Carolina school district have already canceled classes ahead of the rally. They include Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools, Chapel Hill-Carrboro city schools, and Lexington city schools.

