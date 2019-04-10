© 2020 WFAE
Education

CMS Still Undecided On Whether To Close Schools Ahead Of Teacher Rally

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Gwendolyn Glenn
Published April 10, 2019 at 1:24 PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox says he is evaluating whether to cancel school on May 1, the day of a planned teach rally at the state capitol.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Wilcox said more than 1,200 CMS teachers and 100 staff members have already requested the day off.

"At this point, it would be very difficult for us to cover those 1,200 vacancies so I think we will make a decision by Thursday or Friday of this week so we can give our teachers the time to make their plans and our community time to make their plans," Wilcox said.

At least four other North Carolina school district have already canceled classes ahead of the rally. They include Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools, Chapel Hill-Carrboro city schools, and Lexington city schools.

Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. He work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s  All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
