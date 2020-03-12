© 2020 WFAE
Education
CMS Cancels Sports, Competitions As Coronavirus Precaution

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published March 12, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools notified families Thursday evening that all sports, competitions and school-based performances are canceled as the coronavirus pandemic reaches Mecklenburg County.

The district had been waiting for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to make the call on sports. On Thursday afternoon, the NCHSAA suspended all athletic activities -- including this weekend's basketball state championships -- through April 6.

CMS says effective Saturday there will be no more competitions, performances or after-school events, though the district's before- and after-school enrichment programs will continue. Groups that are renting school space also face cancellations; CMS says it will work out credits or refunds.

The district has also pulled the plug on a Saturday career fair and community meetings to talk about the budget and school construction.

After a Thursday news conference in which health officials announced two confirmed coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County, district officials said there are still no immediate plans to close schools.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
