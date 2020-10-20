© 2020 WFAE
CMS Says Superintendent Is Fine Despite Scary Symptoms At Meeting

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published October 20, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy after displaying symptoms of facial paralysis at a staff meeting Tuesday morning.

Bell’s palsy weakens or paralyzes muscles on one side of the face. Its symptoms can mimic a stroke, but it is temporary and not life-threatening.

"This condition can be remedied with medication and diet. I certainly feel relief that available remedies will take care of this condition, but today’s experience is a great reminder for us all to take care of ourselves," Winston wrote in a message to the CMS leadership team sent Tuesday afternoon.

Winston's letter says he noticed some symptoms Monday but "today as our leadership meeting began the symptoms became more noticeable" and he went to an emergency room.

CMS Spokesman Brian Hacker said Tuesday afternoon that Winston "is fine."

Winston has been superintendent since August 2019.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
