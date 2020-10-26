Unionville Elementary In Monroe Closes Temporarily After Two COVID-19 Cases

Unionville Elementary School in Monroe is closed for two weeks because an employee and a student have tested positive for the coronavirus. “As a result, several students and staff members may have been exposed to the virus,” Union County Public Schools said in a news release Sunday.

Students and staff will work remotely while the building is cleaned and anyone who had contact with the people who tested positive is notified.

It’s the fifth school the district has temporarily closed because of COVID-19 cases since schools opened Aug. 17.

The district opened with students attending in person one day a week and expanded to two days starting Sept. 29.