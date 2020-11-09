Bus Worries Force CMS To Consider Changing Middle School Return Plan

A potential shortage of bus drivers is forcing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to rethink plans for bringing middle school students back in person later this month.

Tuesday's school board agenda calls for a vote on possible revisions to the plan for bringing back in-person classes. The current plan calls for middle schools to start back on Nov. 23. Students would be divided into three groups and rotate through one week in person and two weeks from home.

The agenda doesn’t say what changes are proposed, but Vice Chair Thelma Byers-Bailey says the district doesn’t have enough drivers to meet the one-student-per-seat distancing requirements. Elementary students, who returned last week, aren’t held to that standard.

CMS plan for phased-in return to in-person classes.

The vote comes as community spread of COVID-19 is rising in Mecklenburg County and across North Carolina. Last week state health director Elizabeth Tilson told the state Board of Education children under age 10 are at low risk of catching and spreading COVID-19, "and then the older the child gets and the more they are kind of biologically like adults -- so the older adolescents — then they start acting more like adults and they can spread similar to adults."

Monday afternoon CMS will post new data on staff and student cases and on readiness for middle school reopening.

The board meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will stream on Facebook and YouTube. Anyone who wants to make comments can email Nicole1.kelly@cms.k12.nc.us by noon Tuesday.