Union County's Wesley Chapel Elementary Goes Remote After Three Students Get COVID-19

Union County’s Wesley Chapel Elementary School will be closed for in-person learning until after Thanksgiving break after three students tested positive for COVID-19.

The district announced Monday that all students and staff will work remotely until Nov. 30. Officials said several students and staff may have been exposed. Parents will be notified if their children had direct contact with the students who have COVID-19.

Wesley Chapel, where Union County schools held its back-to-school news conference Aug. 17, is the sixth school the district has temporarily closed because of COVID-19 cases since then.

