Union County's Wesley Chapel Elementary Goes Remote After Three Students Get COVID-19

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published November 16, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST
A socially distanced class at Wesley Chapel Elementary on the first day of school.

Union County’s Wesley Chapel Elementary School will be closed for in-person learning until after Thanksgiving break after three students tested positive for COVID-19.

The district announced Monday that all students and staff will work remotely until Nov. 30. Officials said several students and staff may have been exposed. Parents will be notified if their children had direct contact with the students who have COVID-19.

Wesley Chapel, where Union County schools held its back-to-school news conference Aug. 17, is the sixth school the district has temporarily closed because of COVID-19 cases since then.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
