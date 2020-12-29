© 2021 WFAE
Education

Union County School Board Schedules Emergency Meeting On Return To Classes

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published December 29, 2020 at 3:04 PM EST
wesley_chapel_video_art.jpg
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
A socially distanced class is seen at Union County's Wesley Chapel Elementary School on Aug. 17.

The Union County school board will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss plans for returning to school next week.

The district is scheduled to resume in-person classes Jan. 5.

Like the entire Charlotte region, Union County is considered to be at a critical level for community spread of COVID-19. Almost 14% of tests are coming back positive, and the county logged 887 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks. Anything over 200 is considered a sign of critical spread.

The emergency meeting starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will stream on the Union County Public Schools YouTube channel.

Corrected: December 29, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST
This story has been corrected to say Union County logged 887 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks, not 887 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
