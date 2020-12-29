Union County School Board Schedules Emergency Meeting On Return To Classes

The Union County school board will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss plans for returning to school next week.

The district is scheduled to resume in-person classes Jan. 5.

Like the entire Charlotte region, Union County is considered to be at a critical level for community spread of COVID-19. Almost 14% of tests are coming back positive, and the county logged 887 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks. Anything over 200 is considered a sign of critical spread.

The emergency meeting starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will stream on the Union County Public Schools YouTube channel.