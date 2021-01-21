Iredell County Will Borrow Money For Better School Air Quality And Energy Efficiency

Iredell-Statesville Schools is getting money to boost energy efficiency in all schools and improve air quality in the oldest ones.

School district officials and Iredell County commissioners say they’ll take out almost $9 million in loans to carry out a plan that Superintendent Jeff James presented this week.

It calls for putting LED lighting into all 40 schools. That’s expected to save at least $500,000 a year on power bills. Upgrading heating and air conditioning systems at two schools is expected to save additional money.

The district will also install bipolar ionization air filtration systems at 20 of the oldest schools. The new filtration systems are considered a tool to improve health conditions by deactivating harmful substances like airborne mold, bacteria, allergens and viruses.

Spokeswoman Boen Nutting says the projects will take about eight months to complete.

Indoor air quality in schools has been a concern around the region when students attend in-person classes during the pandemic.