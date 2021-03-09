© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Renaming Barringer Hits A Snag: Two Of Three Finalists Aren't Eligible

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published March 9, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST
new school name options.jpg
CMS
From left: The names of Judy Howard Williams, Charles H. Parker and T.J. Reddy were proposed to replace Barringer as a school name in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ quest to rename Barringer Academic Center hit a snag when the district realized two of the three proposed namesakes don’t qualify under CMS policy.

CMS decided to rename the west Charlotte elementary school after learning that the family it’s named for has a history of white supremacy. Last month a naming committee announced three finalists -- all of them figures in Charlotte’s Black history -- and polled the community on their preference.

But after the poll closed, CMS announced that two of the three -- Mothers of Murdered Offspring founder Judy Howard Williams and TJ Reddy, an artist and civil rights activist -- don’t qualify. CMS policy says buildings can only be named for people who have been dead for five years, and both died more recently.

Charles H. Parker, a formerly enslaved person who helped develop churches, schools and affordable housing in the West Boulevard area, will remain in the running. He died in 1939. The renaming committee will meet this week to choose two more names. A new community survey is scheduled to open Friday.

Tags

EducationCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms
Related Content