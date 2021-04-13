CMS Reading Report Discusses Failures, Next Steps And The Science Of Reading

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will get a report Tuesday on how the district teaches children to read: What has failed in the past, what the current strategy is and what has to happen next.

In CMS and across North Carolina, the quest to get all elementary students reading on grade level has stalled despite extensive efforts. The report from top staff will examine why the approaches CMS has used have left so many students behind — especially Black, Hispanic and economically disadvantaged children.

It will also discuss "the science of reading." a term that figures prominently in a reading bill that was signed into law last week after getting bipartisan approval in the General Assembly. Officials will talk to the board about teaching basic reading skills and dealing with power and privilege dynamics that can undermine some students.

No board action is scheduled. The 45-slide presentation they'll get is posted. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and streams live on Facebook and YouTube.

