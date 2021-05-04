CMS Corrects $2M Budget Omission Before Taking Its Case To Mecklenburg Commissioners

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board held an emergency meeting Tuesday morning to correct a $2 million error in the budget approved last week.

Superintendent Earnest Winston told the board that spending on school security improvements was omitted from the document they voted on, although it had been in earlier presentations.

The full budget document describes $2.1 million designated for improving doors and security cameras.

"We inadvertently omitted that information from our total proposed budget summary at the April 27 school board meeting," Winston said.

The board voted 8-0 to add that spending before taking the budget to Mecklenburg County commissioners, who were scheduled to hear the district's budget pitch at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The district’s budget comes to more than $2 billion, including an infusion of federal COVID-19 relief money. CMS is asking the county for $551 million, an increase of $26.5 million over the current year.

The state normally provides more than half the district's operating budget, though CMS estimates that share will come to about 45% this year because of the COVID relief money. State lawmakers are still working on their budget.