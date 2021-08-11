© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

CMS Says Release Of Confidential Student Data Was Human Error, Not Hack

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published August 11, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools blames an employee error for the accidental release of confidential data on almost 3,000 students last week.

The district meant to send a welcome letter to the families of students signed up for after-school programs. But 475 of them instead got a spreadsheet detailing names, addresses, phone numbers, payment status and medical information for all students enrolled in those programs.

Oakdale Matthews close-up.jpeg
Education
Related: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Face Academic, Health Challenges When Students Return
Ann Doss Helms
,

CMS Communications Director Eve White said Tuesday that when the district learned of the error, staff contacted families asking them to delete the spreadsheet.

"It is important to note that this was not a security breach or hack into a database or system," White's statement said.

The data release violates the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, known as FERPA. White said employees get annual FERPA training, and the district is now reviewing email distribution procedures to avoid similar mistakes.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

EducationCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms