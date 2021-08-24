© 2021 WFAE
NC Reports 8 COVID Clusters In Charlotte Region As Mass Return To School Begins

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published August 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT
North Carolina is now reporting eight school clusters of COVID-19 in the Charlotte region, just as a mass return to classrooms begins.

Union Academy in Monroe, which opened July 26, remains the state's largest cluster with 101 cases — 13 staff and 88 students. The K-12 charter school reports that only four cases are active now.

Next largest in the region is Bradford Prep, a Charlotte charter school with 19 students and one employee testing positive.

The state defines a cluster as five or more cases of COVID-19 that appear to be related to school spread. Others posted Tuesday are:

While most students returned to classrooms just this week, athletic practices are taking place and teachers returned to their buildings earlier to prepare.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
