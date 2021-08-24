NC Reports 8 COVID Clusters In Charlotte Region As Mass Return To School Begins

North Carolina is now reporting eight school clusters of COVID-19 in the Charlotte region, just as a mass return to classrooms begins.

Union Academy in Monroe, which opened July 26, remains the state's largest cluster with 101 cases — 13 staff and 88 students. The K-12 charter school reports that only four cases are active now.

Next largest in the region is Bradford Prep, a Charlotte charter school with 19 students and one employee testing positive.

The state defines a cluster as five or more cases of COVID-19 that appear to be related to school spread. Others posted Tuesday are:

While most students returned to classrooms just this week, athletic practices are taking place and teachers returned to their buildings earlier to prepare.