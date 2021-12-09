Three more guns found at CMS, matching district full-year record

Three guns were confiscated from students on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools high school campuses Thursday morning. Two were at West Charlotte and one was at North Mecklenburg.

That makes 22 guns found on CMS campuses or buses not even halfway through the school year, according to a CMS spokesperson. That’s the same number found in the full 2018-19 school year when the district set a record for the number of guns confiscated.

At West Charlotte, CMS police found two guns in a vehicle with several students. The school’s principal Donevin Hoskins wrote in a message to parents, officers went to check on a car in the school’s parking lot with several students in it. That was around 8:30 a.m. After questioning them, they searched the vehicle and found two guns. Two students were charged with possession of weapons at school and resisting arrest.

Another gun was confiscated from a student at North Mecklenburg High school. The school’s principal Stephanie Hood said in a message to parents that no one was threatened or injured.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston has said what he calls “a crisis of student aggression and violence” this school year is unacceptable. He’s expected to present strategies for dealing with it at next week’s school board meeting. The district has doubled the number of random safety searches and has ordered clear backpacks for high school students.

In Elizabeth City on Tuesday, school resource officers confiscated an AK-47 style pistol with a loaded magazine from a high school student on a bus. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the student was carrying it in his book bag along with a jar of marijuana. Officers searched the student after a bus driver alerted them that he smelled of marijuana.

