Education

EdWeek honors Union County officials for making schools 'pandemic-ready'

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published February 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST
LTLF Union County NC
Alex Boerner
/
Education Week
Casey Rimmer (left), director of innovation and ed-tech for Union County Public Schools, and Superintendent Andrew Houlihan were recognized in EdWeek for work that prepared the district for turbulent times.

Two leaders of Union County Public Schools have been recognized in a national education publication for the way they’ve prepared their schools for challenging times.

Education Week recognized nine school districts in its “2022 Leaders To Learn From” feature, and two are in North Carolina.

Superintendent Andrew Houlihan and Casey Rimmer, director of innovation and education technology, won kudos for making Union County schools “pandemic ready.” The publication cites the way the district invested in tutoring and mental health access, as well as boosting teachers’ technology skills. The district also wins praise for having career-focused academies in disadvantaged schools.

"The duo and their district stand out not just for their willingness to try new approaches but also for their commitment to sticking with those initiatives and doing them well, instead of moving on to the next glittering idea," says the article by Alyson Klein. "They’ve strived to keep projects and programs going, even during a turbulent time."

In eastern North Carolina, Jones County Superintendent Ben Thigpen is recognized for launching a telehealth program for students and staff in a medically underserved rural area.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
