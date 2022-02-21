© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

CMS board votes Tuesday on when to let masks come off in schools

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published February 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST
CMS graduation Feb 2022.jpeg
@CharMeckSchools
/
Twitter
Masks were required at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools midyear graduation earlier this month.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will vote Tuesday on when to let staff and students go without face coverings inside schools for the first time since the pandemic began.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Raynard Washington is expected to speak and field questions before the vote. Board members say they'll be weigh when to make the switch and whether other COVID-19 safety strategies need to be adjusted when masks come off.

“The question is timing,” board member Lenora Shipp said last week. “Is this the time?”

Mecklenburg County's indoor mask mandate ends Saturday, but last week state health officials urged schools to aim for March 7 as the time to switch to mask-optional policies. Board member Jennifer De La Jara said CMS leaders are also waiting for updates to COVID-19 guidelines from the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. with a report and discussion on ways to improve the district's graduation rate. It's open to public attendance, but because it's the second meeting of the month it will not include public comments.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Education Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms