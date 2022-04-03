Legislators studying the future of NC's education system come to Gaston County

Rep. John Torbett, a Gaston County Republican who heads the House Select Committee on an Education for North Carolina’s Future , is bringing that committee to his hometown of Stanley on Monday as part of a round of public hearings.

The panel will spend an hour hearing from Gaston County education leaders and an hour taking two-minute comments from the public. Committee members are looking for ideas about the future of education before making recommendations to the General Assembly.

The session runs from 5-7 p.m. at Stanley Middle School, 317 Hovis Road. Speakers can sign up in advance here. People who sign up on site will get any time that's left.

There’s one more public hearing scheduled for Carteret County.

The Gaston session will be the second for the Charlotte region, after the committee met in Monroe on March 21. Torbett’s office says there will not be any traveling sessions in the state’s large urban counties, including Mecklenburg, before the short session begins in May.