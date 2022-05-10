© 2022 WFAE
Education

A bus driver in North Carolina steered into a ditch to avoid gunshots, police say

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
school bus nick quan unsplash.JPG
Nick Quan
/
Unsplash

A North Carolina school bus driver steered his vehicle into a ditch to avoid gunfire on Monday afternoon and no one on the bus was hurt, police said.

Durham police said in a news release that witnesses told officers that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles on East Club Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.and the driver of the bus took evasive action to avoid the shooting.

Police found numerous shell casings at the scene, but didn't find any shooting victims. Police said the school bus, which was not damaged, was not the intended target of the gunfire.

News outlets report that Durham schools spokesman Chip Sudderth said the school bus was carrying 18 students from City of Medicine Academy and Durham School of the Arts, the driver and one other adult. Another bus arrived to pick up the students to take them to their homes.

Sudderth said that counselors would follow up with students about what they saw and experienced in those frightening moments.

Education
Associated Press
