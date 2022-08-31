© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

NC's highest court again weighs in on school funding case

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published August 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
judge's gavel
ccPixs.com
/
Flickr

North Carolina’s highest court is considering whether it was within a trial judge’s power to unilaterally order taxpayer money be sent to government agencies to address stubborn educational inequities.

The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments on Wednesday in another chapter of a decades-long legal struggle over public education spending and a constitutional requirement to ensure access to sound schooling for all.

A judge last year said it was proper that he move the money to carry out portions of a multibillion-dollar education remedial plan. Superior Court Judge David Lee cited in part the failure of legislators and governors to provide fully for children the “opportunity for a sound basic education." That language stems from previous Supreme Court rulings in the “Leandro” litigation -- named for a plaintiff in the original 1994 lawsuit.

Republican legislators say Lee got it wrong because only the General Assembly has constitutional authority to appropriate funds.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Education
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press