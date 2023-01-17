© 2023 WFAE
Education

CMS launches public sessions on boundaries, magnets and construction this week

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published January 17, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST
Waddell regional sports.png
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Regional athletic facilities are one of the construction items being discussed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will bring the public up to speed on the district's latest long-term plans for school construction, boundaries and magnet programs this week, starting with a Wednesday night session at North Mecklenburg High.

The decisions by CMS will set attendance boundaries for many schools and guide potentially billions of dollars in new school facilities construction. Here's the district's timeline:

  • The sessions will run through Feb. 8.
  • Public feedback will be relayed to Interim Superintendent Crystal Hill before she makes recommendations to the school board on Feb. 14.
  • The board plans to hold a public hearing and vote on Feb. 28.

The district already held one round of public discussions in the fall, and has released a list of 125 potential construction projects that would cost just over $5 billion. The school board will decide which projects to present to county commissioners and voters in a request for a November bond referendum.

Here's a full list of the upcoming meetings, including links to virtual sessions:

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms has covered education in the Charlotte area for over 20 years, first at The Charlotte Observer and then at WFAE. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
