225 English teachers will have to repay erroneous bonuses from CMS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools mistakenly paid 225 high school English teachers a recruitment bonus this month that they’ll now have to pay back.

The problem was discovered in mid-January. The school system says those teachers were paid $1,250 each on Jan. 12 — money that was meant to lure new teachers, not those already working in the system.

Teachers can either repay CMS through a lump sum deduction from their February paycheck or repay the school system with smaller deductions over three months.

Read the school system’s full statement below:

Unfortunately, 225 high school English teachers inadvertently received a recruitment bonus in the amount $1,250 in an off-cycle paycheck that was paid on January 12, 2024. The recruitment bonus was intended for teachers who are new to a critical shortage teaching area. These 225 teachers are not new to their area and should not have received the bonus. This was an unfortunate oversight.

These teachers do receive the monthly “retention” critical shortage differential in the amount of $200 a month. However, the recruitment bonus was inadvertently processed, as well, this month in error. The compensation department became aware of the overpayment on January 17, 2024, and all impacted employees were notified by email on January 18, 2024. Employees will have the option of repaying the bonus in a lump sum from their February check or may choose a payment plan with deductions over three months. We understand the challenges this error may have caused, and we are committed to working closely with each of the teachers impacted.

We value the work of all CMS employees and sincerely apologize for any distress or inconvenience. If employees have any questions related to this situation, they may contact the CMS Human Resources Division.