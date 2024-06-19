Federal student aid still up in the air for many

This year's college application process was supposed to get easier.

That's because last year, the U.S. Department of Education announced changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

The problems with the FAFSA form began last fall.

And with August and September around the corner, some applicants continue to experience technical issues.

Before this year, students would already know how much aid they're getting. But in 2024, not knowing, which is the case for many, could mean they can't go to college.

