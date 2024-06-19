© 2024 WFAE

Federal student aid still up in the air for many

Published June 19, 2024 at 6:42 PM EDT
John Lamb
/
Getty Images
For many college-bound students, the federal financial aid process has been beset by problems. With the beginning of the academic year just a couple of months away, many students still don't have a handle on the state of their financial aid.

This year's college application process was supposed to get easier.

That's because last year, the U.S. Department of Education announced changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

The problems with the FAFSA form began last fall.

And with August and September around the corner, some applicants continue to experience technical issues.

Before this year, students would already know how much aid they're getting. But in 2024, not knowing, which is the case for many, could mean they can't go to college.

