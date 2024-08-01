© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools hires two new principals as new year approaches

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published August 1, 2024 at 8:52 AM EDT

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved two principal contracts at a special meeting Wednesday night as the district prepares to open schools Aug. 26.

CMS will have 186 schools this year, including the new Ballantyne Ridge High School and Knights View Elementary. Thirty-two of them will have new principals since the start of the previous school year. They include Nakia Gamble at Mint Hill Middle School and Heather Stowe at Mallard Creek Elementary, whose appointments were approved in the special meeting.

CMS teachers will report to schools on Aug. 16, 10 days before students return.
Education
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms has covered education in the Charlotte area for over 20 years, first at The Charlotte Observer and then at WFAE. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms