Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools hires two new principals as new year approaches

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved two principal contracts at a special meeting Wednesday night as the district prepares to open schools Aug. 26.

CMS will have 186 schools this year, including the new Ballantyne Ridge High School and Knights View Elementary. Thirty-two of them will have new principals since the start of the previous school year. They include Nakia Gamble at Mint Hill Middle School and Heather Stowe at Mallard Creek Elementary, whose appointments were approved in the special meeting.

CMS teachers will report to schools on Aug. 16, 10 days before students return.