The new school year starts soon for Rock Hill-area students

Nearly 70,000 students in the Rock Hill area are heading back to the classroom. The Rock Hill Herald reports York, Chester and Clover County Schools begin today with teachers in Fort Mill and Rock Hill districts reporting back today ahead of classes starting next Thursday.

The Rock Hill School District implemented a policy last year that bans cell phones for students during the school day. Other area districts have varying policies, some that disallow cell phones during class time but don’t mention hallway time or lunch breaks.