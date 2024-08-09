© 2024 WFAE

CMS and Union County schools hold back-to-school celebrations Saturday

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published August 9, 2024 at 9:27 AM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Union County schools will hold back-to-school celebrations Saturday, two weeks before their students return to classrooms.

The CMS event is from 9 a.m. to noon at McClintock Middle School. It will include information about a new CMS Family Academy that offers programs to help parents support student success.

Union County’s Family Fun Fest is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Monroe Middle School. It supports Title I schools, with community resource referrals, free school supplies and uniform giveaways.

Teachers will return to classrooms in both districts next week, with students returning on Aug. 26.
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms has covered education in the Charlotte area for over 20 years, first at The Charlotte Observer and then at WFAE.
