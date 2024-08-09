CMS and Union County schools hold back-to-school celebrations Saturday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Union County schools will hold back-to-school celebrations Saturday, two weeks before their students return to classrooms.

The CMS event is from 9 a.m. to noon at McClintock Middle School. It will include information about a new CMS Family Academy that offers programs to help parents support student success.

Union County’s Family Fun Fest is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Monroe Middle School. It supports Title I schools, with community resource referrals, free school supplies and uniform giveaways.

Teachers will return to classrooms in both districts next week, with students returning on Aug. 26.