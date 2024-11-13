© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CMS board hears data to inform deeper dive into student assignment, outlines next steps

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published November 13, 2024 at 12:21 AM EST
Politicians sitting around a dais
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
Superintendent Crystal Hill (right) presents plans on August 13, 2024, for changes to magnet programs and boundaries for 2025-26.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board has begun the second phase of its comprehensive review of student assignment. Tuesday night, the board began parsing data to inform their decisions — and also spelled out the next steps.

This deeper dive into student assignment includes a review of career-tech options and magnet programs. The board reviewed data on skills needed in the local workforce, an outside assessment of the district’s magnet programs, and the status of projects prompted by the 2023 CMS bond.

At the board’s next meeting later this month, it will hear a report on district demographics and school capacity.

All of that will help board members set a list of priorities as they assess district programs, facilities and student attendance assignments. The board is set to provide those priorities to CMS administrators at its Dec. 10 meeting.

“Our intention is to be transparent, clear and organized in our approach for sharing data, which will inform the Board of Education within this process,” CMS Deputy Superintendent Melissa Balknight told the board Tuesday.

Balknight said the plan is to wrap up the student assignment review by March. The board approved the first round of changes for next school year in September. That phase focused on magnet programs, but changed the assignment for several hundred students in neighborhood schools.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Education CMSEducation
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell
Related Content