CMS board hears data to inform deeper dive into student assignment, outlines next steps

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board has begun the second phase of its comprehensive review of student assignment. Tuesday night, the board began parsing data to inform their decisions — and also spelled out the next steps.

This deeper dive into student assignment includes a review of career-tech options and magnet programs. The board reviewed data on skills needed in the local workforce, an outside assessment of the district’s magnet programs, and the status of projects prompted by the 2023 CMS bond.

At the board’s next meeting later this month, it will hear a report on district demographics and school capacity.

All of that will help board members set a list of priorities as they assess district programs, facilities and student attendance assignments. The board is set to provide those priorities to CMS administrators at its Dec. 10 meeting.

“Our intention is to be transparent, clear and organized in our approach for sharing data, which will inform the Board of Education within this process,” CMS Deputy Superintendent Melissa Balknight told the board Tuesday.

Balknight said the plan is to wrap up the student assignment review by March. The board approved the first round of changes for next school year in September. That phase focused on magnet programs, but changed the assignment for several hundred students in neighborhood schools.