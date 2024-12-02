© 2024 WFAE

CMS board, former principal named in lawsuit over student's 2022 death

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published December 2, 2024 at 6:41 PM EST
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
/
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

A new lawsuit against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board alleges school officials at Rocky River High School were negligent in the 2022 shooting death of a 17-year-old student.

Nahzir Taylor died two years ago after being shot while getting off his school bus.

The lawsuit was filed by Taylor’s father, Keon Taylor, the administrator of the estate.

It claims an unnamed student made threats to shoot and kill Taylor in the presence of school staff earlier in the day after a cafeteria fight. Despite this, the suit claims the threats were never reported to law enforcement, Taylor’s parents were never notified and no steps were taken to prevent the student from acting on those threats.

The suit claims that the student shot Taylor later that day as Taylor was getting off his school bus, just off Robinson Church Road in east Charlotte. Taylor died at a hospital days later. Police arrested two juveniles in connection with the shooting.

The suit, which also names then-principal of Rocky River Kwame Stith, claims school staff falsely accused Taylor of being involved in the cafeteria fight that prompted the threats. Taylor’s family is seeking at least $25,000 in damages.

CMS and an attorney for the Taylor family both declined to comment to WFAE, citing the pending litigation.

James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
