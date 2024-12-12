© 2024 WFAE

Two Charlotte-area schools deal with threats

WFAE
Published December 12, 2024 at 5:16 PM EST

Two Charlotte-area schools have been dealing with threats that disrupted learning and prompted extra security this week.

York Intermediate School in York, South Carolina was evacuated Thursday after a student found a note in the girl's bathroom claiming there was a bomb in the building.

Emergency officials found no evidence of a bomb and deemed the building safe to reopen Friday, according to York School District 1.

The district says students were evacuated without their belongings and will be able to retrieve them when they return to the school.

The incident comes after East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte was on modified lockdown for much of the week following social media threats. CMS confirmed Thursday afternoon the school was no longer on modified lockdown, but the school did receive another threat Wednesday evening.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the threats and the school said students will see increased police presence “out of an abundance of caution.”

