NEWS BRIEFS

CMS makes Monday a make-up testing day

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published January 23, 2025 at 4:56 PM EST
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools high schools will dismiss students early Monday after the CMS Board of Education voted to use it as a makeup testing day for end-of-course exams.

The change was required after Wednesday’s snow day forced the district to lose a day during its testing window this week.

On Monday, high schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., as is the normal schedule for end-of-year testing days. The semester, which was set to end today, will be extended to Tuesday to allow for the change and ensure all end-of-year testing can be completed before the third quarter begins.

A teacher workday that was planned for Friday will go on as planned.

Education
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
