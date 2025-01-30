What should the next school calendar look like? CMS asks for input on 2026-27 academic calendar

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has started developing its 2026-27 academic calendar, a process that has long been a source of debate in school districts across the state.

And the district is taking the community's input.

CMS sent a community survey to parents Wednesday that includes two options for the 2026-27 academic calendar, which were presented to the CMS school board this week.

State law requires school districts to start their academic year near the end of August. But many districts have called for earlier start times, and an increasing number openly ignore that law. The two options presented this year both comply with state law. The first option has a start date of Tuesday, Aug. 25 and the second begins Monday, Aug. 24.

While officials said the calendar could be refined based on feedback, Superintendent Crystal Hill said changes beyond simple tweaks would require more specific direction from the board.

“I also want to be clear that the parameters that we’re using to develop the calendar in this process is what’s outlined in current process and regulation," Hill said. "So we wouldn’t be looking at any augmentations outside of what’s already documented. If the board wanted us to explore different options, we would need the board to signal that to us.”

Responding to a question from board member Summer Nunn, district officials said they had not considered alternative calendar formats — such as a year-round calendar that’s also allowable under state law.

Board member Melissa Easley, a former teacher, told administrators she hoped they'd consider better dispersing teacher workdays throughout the school year.

“I’m seeing some months here that do not have a teacher workday, and that is really concerning to me," Easley said. "Seeing that our teachers don’t have a ton of time to get things done, to get their [professional development] done, to keep up on grades, to meet with parents to do all the other things they need to do besides teach, and those work days are gold."

The board is also weighing separate early and middle college calendars, which are allowed to start earlier in August. Hill is set to make a final calendar recommendation in March.