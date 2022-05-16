© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

The Coast Guard rescued a dog from North Carolina's Pamlico Sound

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published May 16, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT
coast guard dog faceboook hatteras.JPG
U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet
/
Facebook
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued Myla the dog in the Pamlico Sound off North Carolina on Saturday.

A dog lost overboard in Pamlico Sound in North Carolina was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard crew on Saturday, officials said.

The crew aboard a boat in the area received a report of a vessel that had lost their dog overboard, Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet said in a Facebook post Sunday.

A short time later, the crew noticed movement on the calm water, then realized it was the dog named Myla swimming toward the boat. The crew headed toward the dog and hauled Myla aboard.

The call reporting the overboard dog came in around 6:10 p.m. and Myla was pulled aboard about five minutes later, according to Petty Officer Steve Lehmann.

The crew inspected the exhausted dog to ensure she was not injured, then Myla was reunited with her owners, the Coast Guard said.

“We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!” the station said in its post.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Energy & Environment
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press