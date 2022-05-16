The Coast Guard rescued a dog from North Carolina's Pamlico Sound

A dog lost overboard in Pamlico Sound in North Carolina was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard crew on Saturday, officials said.

The crew aboard a boat in the area received a report of a vessel that had lost their dog overboard, Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet said in a Facebook post Sunday.

A short time later, the crew noticed movement on the calm water, then realized it was the dog named Myla swimming toward the boat. The crew headed toward the dog and hauled Myla aboard.

The call reporting the overboard dog came in around 6:10 p.m. and Myla was pulled aboard about five minutes later, according to Petty Officer Steve Lehmann.

The crew inspected the exhausted dog to ensure she was not injured, then Myla was reunited with her owners, the Coast Guard said.

“We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!” the station said in its post.