Governor appoints Peter Ledford as N.C. Clean Energy director

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Peter Ledford as North Carolina's new Clean Energy Director.

Ledford is currently a lawyer and policy director at the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association. He's also a former staff attorney and legislative analyst in the research division of the N.C. General Assembly.

Ledford will help oversee efforts to meet the goals of Cooper's Executive Order 246 , including reaching net-zero carbon emissions and ensuring environmental justice.

“Peter Ledford has the years of experience, knowledge and dedication needed to help North Carolina as we move toward a clean energy economy,” Cooper said in a press release .

“I’m ready to put my experience working at the NC General Assembly and practicing before NC Utilities Commission, and my relationships with stakeholders and the clean energy industry to work, so we can make more progress on the important issues of clean energy, reducing carbon emissions, and the associated economic benefits for all North Carolinians," Ledford in the release.

Ledford has a bachelor's degree in geography from the University of North Carolina and a law degree from Wake Forest University.

He replaces Dionne Delli-Gatti, who recently took a job with the Environmental Defense Fund, based in North Carolina.