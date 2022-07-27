© 2022 WFAE
Energy & Environment
Climate News
WFAE reporter David Boraks explores how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Governor appoints Peter Ledford as N.C. Clean Energy director

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published July 27, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT
LEDFORD, Peter.jpg
N.C. Sustainable Energy Association
/
Peter Ledford

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Peter Ledford as North Carolina's new Clean Energy Director.

Ledford is currently a lawyer and policy director at the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association. He's also a former staff attorney and legislative analyst in the research division of the N.C. General Assembly.

Ledford will help oversee efforts to meet the goals of Cooper's Executive Order 246, including reaching net-zero carbon emissions and ensuring environmental justice.

“Peter Ledford has the years of experience, knowledge and dedication needed to help North Carolina as we move toward a clean energy economy,” Cooper said in a press release.

“I’m ready to put my experience working at the NC General Assembly and practicing before NC Utilities Commission, and my relationships with stakeholders and the clean energy industry to work, so we can make more progress on the important issues of clean energy, reducing carbon emissions, and the associated economic benefits for all North Carolinians," Ledford in the release.

Ledford has a bachelor's degree in geography from the University of North Carolina and a law degree from Wake Forest University.

He replaces Dionne Delli-Gatti, who recently took a job with the Environmental Defense Fund, based in North Carolina.

Energy & Environment Roy CooperClimate Change
David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran journalist who covers climate change for WFAE. See more at www.wfae.org/climate-news. He also has covered housing and homelessness, energy and the environment, transportation and business.
See stories by David Boraks
